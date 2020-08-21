172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-knr-constructions-target-of-rs-305-prabhudas-lilladher-5735321.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 305: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 305 in its research report dated August 19, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KNR Constructions


KNR Constructions posted strong results beating our & street estimates, despite Covid-19 pandemic impacting execution. Margins were better with rise in share of high margin irrigation segment (23% in the revenue mix). Current labour availability stands at 55-60% of required workforce which is expected to go up to 80-85% in next 1-2 months. WC cycle is elongated at 66days (vs 53days QoQ) as receivables from Telangana Govt. rose to Rs5.4bn (total irrigation receivables Rs6.8bn). With large disbursals (Rs4.4bn) expected from Telangana Govt. in next two weeks (payments halted since Feb’20 as funds diverted for Covid management) and conclusion of Cube deal, company would substantially improve its working capital cycle.



Outlook


KNRC has robust financials with (a) lean balance sheet (D:E of 0.14x), (b) strong execution capabilities (c) healthy operating margins (average ~18% over FY15-20) and (d) healthy working capital cycle (~90 days). It fits perfectly in our thesis of comfortable order book (Rs72.1bn as on 1QFY21) and lean balance sheet (lower risks of equity dilution). At CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 25.4x/12.4x on FY21E/FY22E EPS and is trading at an EV of 9.9x/6.5x FY21E/FY22E EBITDA. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with an SOTP based TP of Rs305.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 02:06 pm

tags #Buy #KNR Constructions #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

