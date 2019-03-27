App
Stocks
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kalpataru Power; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Kalpataru Power has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated March 26, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Kalpataru Power


Kalpataru Power (KPTL) has acquired an 85% stake in Linjemontage I Grastorp AB (LG), a Swedish EPC company specialised in T&D EPC and power supply solutions at an enterprise value of $24 million in an all-cash deal, translating to ~Rs 165 crore of enterprise value and Rs 141 crore for acquisition of 85% stake in rupee terms. The transaction will be financed through internal accrual and some short-term debt, if required. KPTL will have right to acquire remaining 15% stake in future. The transaction is expected to be closed in Q1FY20. Linjemontage’s CY18 revenue was at $75.1 mn (Rs 518 crore) indicating EV to sales of 0.3x and EV to EBITDA of 8.6x for acquisition. However, valuations ascribed seem a tad expensive given LG’s low margins of 3-4%.


Outlook


However, better procurement efficiencies and change in product mix (high focus on 400 KV projects) will aid KPTL to scale up the PAT margins of Linjemontage to 5% over the next two to three years.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 27, 2019 04:23 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Kalpataru Power #Recommendations

