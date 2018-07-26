App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kajaria Ceramics with a target Rs 500, says Rupak De

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 440-450 for the target of Rs 500 with a stop loss below Rs 422.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

Kajaria Ceramics has moved above the last three days consolidation high. Moreover, the stock has completed a bullish AB=CD pattern on the daily chart which suggests a reversal in the price trend in the stock.

Momentum oscillator, RSI (14) on the daily chart has formed a double bottom and moved out of the oversold zone which suggests momentum to remain positive in the short term.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 440-450 for the target of Rs 500 with a stop loss below Rs 422.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 01:19 pm

