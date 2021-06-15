MARKET NEWS

Buy Kajaria Ceramics: target of Rs 1270: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Kajaria Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1270 in its research report dated June 14, 2021.

June 15, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on Kajaria Ceramics


Better-than-expected performance for Q4 led by strong tile volume growth and improvement in realizations. Bathware and Plyboards registered strong growth y-o-y on low base. Demand optimism leads to brownfield expansions to be completed by FY2022 end at a capex of Rs. 250 crore with an incremental revenue potential of over Rs. 500 crore. Strong net cash position and healthy free cash flow generation to aid in capex plans without leveraging balance sheet.



Outlook


We retain Buy on Kajaria Ceramics with a revised PT of Rs. 1270, led by an upward revision in estimates and a strong 29% CAGR in net earnings estimated over FY2021-FY2023E.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Kajaria Ceramics #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 15, 2021 04:21 pm

