Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JSW Energy; target of Rs 73: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on JSW Energy recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 73 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on JSW Energy


JSW Energy's (JSWE) 2QFY21 results reflect the impact of lower merchant sales volumes on the back of drop in power demand and merchant prices. However, this was partly offset by operational efficiency measures. At consolidated level, EBITDA was down 1% YoY to INR9.2b. Net debt (excl. acceptances) continued reducing (by ~INR8.2b during the quarter). Interest cost has also decreased 24% YoY. Further, FCF generation is expected to be robust as ~80% of JSWE's capacity is under long-term PPAs. Maintain Buy with TP of INR73/share.


Outlook


Maintain Buy and raise our TP to INR73/share (earlier INR64/share), broadly led by higher value of its stake in JSW Steel.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 12:29 pm

