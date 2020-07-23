App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jamna Auto Industries; target of Rs 41: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch is bullish on Jamna Auto Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 41 in its research report dated July 23, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CD Equisearch's research report on Jamna Auto Industries


After some 29% decline in sales in Indian CV sales in FY20 accentuated by economic slowdown, drying up of infrastructure projects and revised axle norms, Indian CV industry is staring at no less bad 26-28% fall in sales in the current year according to Crisil Research. Revised axle norms increase the freight capacity at a time when freight demand showed little signs of uptick. Crisil Research further reckons that transporters backed off from making new purchases of trucks not least due to higher down payment demand of NBFCs. Also resale value of trucks in the second hand market was affected by prevailing liquidity crunch faced by NBFCs.


Outlook


Although track record would help surmise its competitive positioning but it would barely help in guessing the turnaround of the Indian CV industry. Weighing odds, we advise buying the stock with a revised target of Rs 41 (previous target: Rs 74) based on 25x FY22e earnings.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #Buy #CD Equisearch #Jamna Auto Industries #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.