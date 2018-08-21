App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jain Irrigation Systems; target of Rs 163: KR Choksey

KR Choksey bullish on Jain Irrigation Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 163 in its research report dated August 17, 2018.

KR Choksey's research report on Jain Irrigation Systems


Revenue grew by 24.4% YoY to INR 20.9bn against our estimates of INR 19.6bn. The growth was led by agro processing segment (+39% YoY). Further, steady growth from Hi-tech and plastic segment also supported overall growth for the qtr. The revenue from hi-tech segment was up by 17% YoY to INR 10.1bn, while the same from plastic remained higher by 15% YoY to INR 5.9bn supported by low base. OPM dipped by 101bps YoY to 12.9% due to contraction in operational performance into Hi-tech and agro segments. OPM for both segment fell by 78bps YoY & 229bps YoY respectively. On the other side, plastic segment OPM improved by 65bps YoY to 9% due to improvement in the sales mix of PE. EBITDA grew by 15.4% YoY to INR 2.7bn against our estimates of INR 2.6bn. PAT was up by 84.4% YoY to INR 0.8bn against our estimates of INR 0.5bn. The beat is due to higher other income (+356% YoY).


Outlook


We have maintained our estimates and valued the company on SOTP basis. We have arrived at target price of INR 163, potential upside of 115%. We retain BUY rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 21, 2018 05:32 pm

tags #Buy #Jain Irrigation Systems #KR Choksey #Recommendations

