    Buy ITC; target of Rs 525: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated July 15, 2023.

    July 17, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on ITC

    From the core cigarette business perspective, we expect rational tax hikes ahead, given higher share of the ad-valorem component leading to build-up of volumes, which along with improving mix would aid a high-single-digit EBIT growth. In non-cigarette operations, we continue to see profitable growth and improving return profile, where segments are self-sufficient to address their growth needs. Amid the enhanced demand setting in F&B, Agri export and Paper, we see execution to be key. We continue to see ahead-of-time capex as a business moat, which enhances the company’s structural prospects. Value unlocking in Hotels operations remains a near-term catalyst.

    We maintain our BUY recommendation on ITC with Jun-24E target price of Rs525/share, as we see firm structural prospects.

