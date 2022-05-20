English
    Buy ITC: target of Rs 320: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated May 18, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 20, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on ITC


    ITC posted a resilient performance in Q4FY2022 with gross revenues growing by growing by 16% (net revenues grew by 16.8%) largely led by strong double-digit growth across categories. OPM sustained at 33.6% on y-o-y basis despite high raw material inflation. Cigarette business sales volumes grew by ~9%; non-cigarette FMCG business grew by 12% and Agri business registered strong growth of 30% in Q4. Cigarette sales volumes are set to improve further as government has not hiked taxes on cigarettes for second consecutive year. Non-cigarette FMCG biz would grow in high single digit to low double digit while paperboard, paper & packaging business would clock strong double-digit growth in the near term.



    Outlook


    ITC paid a dividend of Rs. 11.5 per share for FY2022 (dividend yield of 4.3%). The stock is currently trading at 18.0x/16.3x its FY2023/24E EPS. We maintain Buy with revised PT of Rs. 320.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ITC #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 20, 2022 09:44 pm
