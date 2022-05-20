English
    Buy ITC; target of Rs 310: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 310 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    May 20, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on ITC


    ITC is biggest cigarettes & second largest FMCG company in India with ~78% of market share in cigarettes & presence in staples, biscuits, noodles, snacks, chocolate, dairy products & personal care products. The company is also present in paperboard, printing & packaging business & agri exports businesses. The company has more than 200 manufacturing facilities in India. It has a distribution reach of over 6 million retail outlets across various trade channels & strong 25 brands across various categories.



    Outlook


    We upgrade our rating from HOLD to BUY. We value the stock at Rs 310 on SOTP basis valuing cigarettes business 15x FY24 earnings & FMCG business 6x FY24 sales.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 20, 2022 09:44 pm
