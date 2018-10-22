Buy ITC, says Dinesh Rohira

5nance.com

ITC witnessed a healthy correction of about 17 percent in the last two-month from its 52-weeks high placed at Rs 322 towards a low of Rs 265 levels.

However, the scrip witnessed a strong upward reversal for an extended period despite a negative market breath, and witnessed a decisive breakout from its long-term 200-days EMA level placed at Rs 283 levels.

It also was substantial volume growth in the last one-week at the current level which translates to a current reversal in trend. The RSI level stood upward at 50 while MACD had no significant trend. We have a buy recommendation for ITC which is currently trading at Rs 289.45

