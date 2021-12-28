MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 813: Hem Securities

Hem Securities is bullish on Intellect Design Arena has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 813 in its research report dated December 27, 2021.

Broker Research
December 28, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST
 
 
Hem Securities report on Intellect Design Arena


Intellect Design Arena Ltd Q2FY22 consolidated revenues came in at ₹452.14 Cr, up 21.6% YoY and up 10.7% QoQ. EBITDA for Q2FY22 stood at ₹118.2 Cr, up 36.8% YoY and up 17.9% QoQ. EBITDA margins for Q2FY22 came at 26.1% as compared to 24.5% in Q1FY22 and 23.2% in Q2FY21. PAT for Q2FY22 stood at ₹82.5 Cr, up 38.5% YoY and up 4.9% QoQ.



Outlook


We initiate a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 24.5x FY23E earnings to arrive at the target of ₹813.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Hem Securities #Intellect Design Arena #Recommendations
first published: Dec 28, 2021 04:08 pm

