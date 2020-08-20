172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-insecticides-india-target-of-rs-612-prabhudas-lilladher-5728861.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Insecticides India; target of Rs 612: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Insecticides India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 612 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Insecticides India


Insecticides India’s sharp contraction of 690 bps in gross margin was driven by (a) raw material cost inflation (b) Scarcity in raw material supply of Maharatna products that deteriorated sales mix in favour of generic products (at 60% v/s 55% YoY) and (c) heightened competition in Nuvaan (to be banned on 31.12.20). The management expects margins to improve in Q2 as Maharatna sales are expected to pick up. FY21 looks like a challenging year for INST due to (a) significant reduction in sale of Thimet and Nuvan (FY20- ~Rs 1.7 bn; FY21E Rs 450 mn) (b) INST as well as its suppliers face pressure due to labour unavailability and logistics issues and (c) Challenges in the export markets. Margins may continue to be under pressure.


Outlook


However with expectation of several product approvals (~10-12) from CIB in FY21 and commencement of production with new capacities (technicals and export), growth in FY22 is expected to be healthy. Maintain BUY with target price of Rs 612 based on 10x FY22E earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Buy #Insecticides India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

