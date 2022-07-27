English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1848: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1848 in its research report date July 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 27, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

    YES Securities' research report on Infosys


    Overall, it reported mixed financial performance for the quarter as revenue was inline with estimates; but the EBIT margin was below estimates, on supply side pressure and higher Sales and Marketing costs The outlook remains strong led by robust demand environment and that is also reflected in increased revenue growth guidance of 14‐ 16% in cc terms for FY23. Deal pipeline remains strong and that provides strong revenue visibility. It continues to invest in scaling up its cloud offerings and automation tools to capitalize on the demand environment. Certain cost related to travel and admin are expected to come back but with improving employee pyramid and moderation in employee attrition, it is expected to report sequential improvement in margin over next 3 quarters. Hybrid model of work should help to optimize admin costs. We estimate revenue CAGR of 15.3% over FY22‐24E with average EBIT margin of 22.7%.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1,848 at 25x on FY24E EPS. We have cut down our target valuation PE multiple from 27.5x to 25.0x to account for higher cost of capital(WACC) in this environment of high macroeconomic uncertainty. Trades at PER 20.4x on FY24E EPS.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Infosys - 260722 - yes

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Infosys #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 06:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.