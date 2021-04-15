MARKET NEWS

Buy Infosys: target of Rs 1650: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated April 13, 2021.

April 15, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Infosys


Revenue missed, but OPM remained slightly ahead of estimates. Large deal TCVs moderated after two quarters of strong deal wins. FCF conversion continued to improve. Management has guided for revenue growth of 12%-14% y-o-y on CC basis and EBIT margin at 22%-24% in FY2022E, which were in-line with our expectations. Infosys’ board has approved the buyback programme of Rs. 9,200 crore (excluding the tax component) through the open market route at a price not exceeding Rs. 1,750/share. Final dividend stood at Rs.15/share, taking total FY2021 DPS at Rs. 27/share.



Outlook


We maintain Buy on Infosys with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,650, as it is expected to outpace large peers in terms of revenue growth over the next couple of years.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Infosys #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Apr 15, 2021 02:05 pm

