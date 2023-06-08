English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1520: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Infosys recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1520 in its research report dated June 07, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 08, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Infosys

    Analysis of the FY23 annual report of Infosys suggests that despite the adverse macros, enterprises continue to re-evaluate their cost structure and strengthen their business resilience. Additionally, they are adopting technological investments to foster agility. Enterprises are shifting their attention toward improving the personalized experience for their customers and delivering distinct value propositions by introducing new products and services. Key spending areas include Cloud, Generative AI, Cyber Security, IoT, and Immersive Technologies. In this economic downturn, the company continues to maintain close proximity to its clients with its near-shore delivery capabilities and localization strategy.


    Outlook

    Despite near-term weakness, we expect INFO to be a key beneficiary of acceleration in IT spends in the medium/long term. The stock is currently trading at 18x FY25E EPS. We value the stock at 21x FY25E EPS, implying a TP of INR 1,520.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Infosys - 07 -06 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Infosys #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 8, 2023 01:45 pm