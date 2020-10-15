172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-infosys-target-of-rs-1350-icici-direct-5968041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1350: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Infosys recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1350 in its research report dated October 13, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Infosys


Infosys reported healthy set of Q2FY21 numbers on the revenue and profitability front. Revenues increased 4.0% QoQ vs. our estimate of 3.3%. The company also reported healthy EBIT margin of 25.3% (vs. our estimate of 23.8%). Digital revenues increased 12.9% QoQ, 27.5% YoY and now account for 47.3% of overall revenues. The large deal pipeline increased 80.7% QoQ mainly due to addition of Vanguard deal. Further, Infosys has outperformed Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) in terms of revenue growth in YoY terms in which TCS’ dollar revenues declined 1.7% YoY vs. Infosys, which increased by 3.2% YoY in Q2FY21. In terms of guidance, Infosys has revised its FY21E revenues guidance upwards from 0-2% YoY to 2-3% YoY & operating margin guidance to 23-24% from 21-23%.


Outlook


We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1350/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 15, 2020 03:43 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Infosys #Recommendations

