    Buy Info Edge India; target of Rs 4865: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on Info Edge India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4865 in its research report dated June 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    June 22, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
    Geojit's research report on Info Edge India


    Info Edge (India) Limited is engaged in online classified business. Company operates an online job portal Naukri.com, matrimony website Jeevansathi.com, real estate search portal 99Acres.com and an educational website Shiksha.com. Q4FY22 revenue grew 57.4% YoY to Rs. 473cr (+12.2% QoQ). And 40.9% in FY22 to Rs. 1589cr, driven by tailwinds in recruitment and real estate verticals. Total Billings for the quarter were up 52.5% YoY at Rs. 649.3cr while that for FY22 were up 58.7% at Rs. 1,866cr. Q4FY22 EBITDA grew 191.2% YoY (+49.4% QoQ), as EBITDA margin expanded 3,360bps YoY to 73.2% (+1,822bps QoQ). Reported PAT of Rs. 12,882cr (+808.5% YoY) in FY22 •



    Outlook


    Company delivered solid results and we expect the demand to increase as tailwinds from Recruitment business to continue and looking at revival of demand in Real estate market, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 4,865 based on SOTP valuation.

    At 14:50 hrs Info Edge India was quoting at Rs 3,646.25, down Rs 27.00, or 0.74 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,684.90 and an intraday low of Rs 3,534.00.

    It was trading with volumes of 9,367 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 24,630 shares, a decrease of -61.97 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.20 percent or Rs 79.00 at Rs 3,673.25.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 7,462.95 and 52-week low Rs 3,314.00 on 19 October, 2021 and 26 May, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 51.14 percent below its 52-week high and 10.03 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 47,030.83 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 22, 2022 02:53 pm
