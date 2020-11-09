172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-indusind-bank-target-of-rs-682-anand-rathi-6088071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 682: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 682 in its research report dated November 01, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on IndusInd Bank


Higher provisions (Rs9.5bn Covid-related) led to subdued Q2 earnings for IIB. Asset quality and PCR improved sequentially. The key positives for the quarter were 1) strong retail deposit growth, 2) strong collection efficiency, 3) management commentary of expected growth pick-up in H2 FY21 and 4) strong liquidity, PCR and capitalisation to withstand Covid-related stress.


Outlook


We maintain our positive view on the bank with a TP of Rs682, valuing it at 1.1x P/ABV on its FY22e book.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 03:14 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations

