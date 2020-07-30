App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 31st July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 680 : Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated July 29, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on IndusInd Bank


IIB’s PAT of Rs4.6bn (PLe: Rs4.8bn) was marginally below estimates on higher than expected provisions mainly towards COVID related and enhancing PCR to 66%. As first time disclosures +50% of loan book was under moratorium 1.0 with retail being high at 75% which has come down to 16% in the extended moratorium upto Jun’20 and 19% in retail, while corporate book was at 9%. Bank has guided from their second stress test it is likely to see additionally 90bps higher than stress test 1.0 and 60bps credit cost incrementally. Overall collection in MFI has reached to 86% and other business slightly lower but continues to improve in July. We have slightly increased credit cost assumptions to +200bps with 300bps slippages in FY21/FY22.



Outlook


Although, good capital levels, better NIMs/PPOP to absorb some of the provisions gives us some comfort. We maintain BUY with revised TP of Rs680 (from Rs720) based on 1.1x Mar-22 ABV.





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 04:46 pm

tags #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.