    Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1450: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on IndusInd Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1450 in its research report dated December 23, 2022.

    December 24, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on IndusInd Bank


    IndusInd Bank is a Hinduja group promoted newer age private sector bank and is the fifth largest private bank in India. Vehicle finance forms around 26% of overall loans • Strong pan-India presence with 6103 touch points as on September 2022.


    Outlook


    We retain our BUY rating on the stock. Rolling over our valuation, we now value the bank at ~1.65x FY25E ABV and revise our target price from Rs 1350 to Rs 1450 per share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    IndusInd Bank - 23 -12-2022 - icici

    first published: Dec 24, 2022 01:20 pm