    Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1450: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on IndusInd Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1450 in its research report dated April 25, 2023.

    April 28, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on IndusInd Bank

    IndusInd Bank is a Hinduja group promoted newer age private sector bank and is the fifth largest private bank in India. Vehicle finance forms around 26% of overall loans • Strong pan-India presence with 2600 branches as on March 2022. IndusInd Bank reported an in line performance. Loan growth up 21.3% YoY. NII up 17.3% YoY, NIMs steady QoQ at 4.28% • PPP up 12.7% YoY. Lower provision leads to ~50% YoY jump in PAT • GNPA down 8 bps QoQ to 1.98%. Restructured book down 40 bps to 0.84%.

    Outlook

    Thus, we retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the bank at ~1.7x FY25E ABV and maintain our target price at Rs 1450 per share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    icici

    first published: Apr 28, 2023 01:02 pm