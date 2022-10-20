English
    Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1400: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated October 19, 2022.

    October 20, 2022 / 10:08 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on IndusInd Bank


    Indusind Bank’s Q2 FY23 profitability improved, with a 1.78% RoA (up 49bps y/y) and better asset quality. Key positives were 1) strong disbursements in the MFI and VF books, 2) strong retail deposit growth, 3) sturdy balance sheet with 72% coverage and a Rs26bn provision buffer (1.1% of loans) and 4) strong liquidity and capitalisation. With credit growth picking up and moderating credit costs, earnings are expected to be strong.


    Outlook


    We maintain our positive view on the bank with a TP of Rs1,400, valuing it at 1.6x P/ABV on its FY25e book.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    IndusInd Bank - 201022 - anand

    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:08 pm
