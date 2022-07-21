English
    Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1300: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on IndusInd Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated July 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 21, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on IndusInd Bank


    IIB reported a stable quarter, with PAT of INR16.3b (+61% YoY, 11% beat) aided by higher other income as NII, Opex and provisions came in line in 1QFY23. Asset quality deteriorated QoQ due to slippages from the restructuring book. Loan growth remained steady across both Corporate and Consumer Finance books. The CV book and Credit Card portfolio too witnessed a robust sequential growth. -However, fresh slippages remained elevated at INR22.5b (3.8% annualized) led by INR9b worth of slippages from the restructuring pool. As a result, restructuring book declined to 2.1% from 2.6% in 4QFY22. GNPA/NNPA ratio increased marginally by 8bp/3bp QoQ to 2.35%/0.67%, respectively.



    Outlook


    We estimate PAT to grow at 35% CAGR over FY22-24 leading to 15.2% RoE in FY24. We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR1,300.


    At 14:07 hrs IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 946.15, up Rs 67.25, or 7.65 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 961.20 and an intraday low of Rs 893.90.


    It was trading with volumes of 597,756 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 109,230 shares, an increase of 447.24 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.20 percent or Rs 10.40 at Rs 878.90.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,241.85 and 52-week low Rs 763.75 on 28 October, 2021 and 23 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 23.81 percent below its 52-week high and 23.88 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 73,336.34 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 02:08 pm
