    Buy Indigo Paints; target of Rs 2250: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Indigo Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2250 in its research report dated August 05, 2022.

    August 09, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Indigo Paints


    Indigo Paints Limited (IPL) posted strong numbers amid high input cost inflation. Revenue grew 44% y-o-y (3-years CAGR stood at 17%) and OPM improved 283 bps y-o-y to 15.7%. PAT grew 72% y-o-y to Rs. 20 crore. Change in strategy of improving reach/output per dealer in Tier 1 and Tier 2 towns is seeing some green shoots. Incremental revenues from strategy changes would start flowing in from Q3FY2023. Key input prices (including emulsion monomers, titanium oxide & packaging material) have corrected from highs and company will continue to see sequential improvement in the gross margins in the coming quarters.



    Outlook


    Stock trades at 48.1x and 34.7x its FY2023E and FY2024E earnings. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,250.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Indigo Paints - 080822 - khan

    Tags: #Buy #Indigo Paints #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 01:00 pm
