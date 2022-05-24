English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Indigo Paints; target of Rs 2010: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indigo Paints recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2010 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 24, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Indigo Paints


    INDIGOPN reported in line sales, but EBITDA margin surprised positively in 4QFY22. The sequential improvement in gross margin over the past two quarters is a trend that will continue going forward. While volume growth in 4QFY22 was affected by the advancement of purchases in Oct-Nov’21, ahead of the price increases in Dec’21, growth has resumed in Apr-May’22. In 1HFY23, INDIGOPN is likely to gain from a low base, especially in Kerala, which was the most affected by the second COVID wave in FY22. We maintain our Buy rating.


    Outlook


    The outlook remains positive as the management continues to deliver on its above-mentioned strategy. We maintain our Buy rating with TP of INR2,010 per share (50x Mar’24E EPS).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Indigo Paints #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 24, 2022 07:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.