English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 440: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indian Hotels recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated June 13, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 14, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Hotels

    IH’s (Indian Hotels’) FY23 annual report highlights the strong growth witnessed by the company during the year, on the back of robust traction in core business. The strong pipeline of 10,145 rooms (~48% of operational portfolio) coupled with rapidly scaling re-imagined new businesses are expected to drive the diversified growth path for the company going ahead. IH has focused on tapping into adjacent categories and re-imagining its existing businesses. TajSATS and Ginger (re-imagined businesses) have witnessed significant success and continue to have a robust outlook going ahead. The revenue of subsidiaries (both domestic and international) were up ~22% from the pre-covid levels, while the operating profitability has doubled over the same period, led by strong growth in operating performance of all domestic subsidiaries. IH witnessed robust growth in its revenue (90% YoY to INR58.1b), driven by strong traction across all businesses. This, along with its cost management activities, led to a surge in its operating profitability (EBITDA grew 4.5x YoY to INR18.1b in FY23). The company generated a healthy cash flow during the year (CFO of INR16.5b in FY23, up 2.5x YoY), led by improvement in working capital and business activities.

    Outlook

    We expect IH’s revenue/EBITDA/Adj. PAT CAGR of 12%/19%/21% over FY23-25. We reiterate our BUY rating with an SoTP-based TP of INR440.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Indian Hotels - 13 -06 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Indian Hotels #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 14, 2023 01:01 pm