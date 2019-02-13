Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indian Hotels Co; target of Rs 189: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indian Hotels Co has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 189 in its research report dated February 12, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Hotels Co


IHIN's consol. revenue grew 11% YoY to INR13.2b (our estimate: INR13.1b) in 3QFY19. EBITDA increased 20% YoY to INR3,355m (our estimate: INR3,402m), with the margin expanding 190bp YoY to 25.4% (our estimate: 26.0%). Adj. PAT rose 36% YoY to INR1,208m (our estimate: INR1,393m). For 9MFY19, consol. revenue grew 10.5% YoY to INR32.7b, with margin expansion of 230bp YoY to 16.7% (EBITDA up 28.1% YoY to INR5,454m).


Outlook


On an SOTP (consol. and JV & associate) basis, we arrive at a TP of INR189, implying an upside of 39%. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 03:25 pm

tags #Buy #Indian Hotels Co #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.