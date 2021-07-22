MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy ICICI Securities; target of Rs 915: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Securities recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 915 in its research report dated dated July 21, 2021.

Broker Research
July 22, 2021 / 03:32 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's research report on


1QFY22 was another robust quarter for ISEC, following an overall strong FY21. PAT was up 58% YoY to INR3.04b (33% beat), driven by 36% growth in revenue (18% beat). C/I ratio inched up ~430bp sequentially to 45%, led by a 42% rise in employee costs. In our view, variable expenses were front loaded during 1QFY22. Employee cost-to-total income stood ~20% v/s ~23% in FY21 and 29-32% over FY18-20. Strong momentum in the capital market, coupled with a healthy deal pipeline in Investment Banking, has led us to raise our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate by ~19%/25%. Operating leverage remains huge in this business. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR915/share (21x FY23E EPS).


Outlook


We raise our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate by ~19%/ 25% to factor in strong revenue traction across the board. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR915 per share (21x FY23E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Securities #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Jul 22, 2021 03:32 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.