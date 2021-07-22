Buy ICICI Securities; target of Rs 915: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on

1QFY22 was another robust quarter for ISEC, following an overall strong FY21. PAT was up 58% YoY to INR3.04b (33% beat), driven by 36% growth in revenue (18% beat). C/I ratio inched up ~430bp sequentially to 45%, led by a 42% rise in employee costs. In our view, variable expenses were front loaded during 1QFY22. Employee cost-to-total income stood ~20% v/s ~23% in FY21 and 29-32% over FY18-20. Strong momentum in the capital market, coupled with a healthy deal pipeline in Investment Banking, has led us to raise our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate by ~19%/25%. Operating leverage remains huge in this business. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR915/share (21x FY23E EPS).

Outlook

We raise our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate by ~19%/ 25% to factor in strong revenue traction across the board. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR915 per share (21x FY23E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More