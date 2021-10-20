Buy ICICI Prudential Life; target of Rs 836: YES Securities

live bse live

YES Securities' research report on ICICI Prudential Life

The sluggishness in retail protection continued on account of changes in guidelines and continued reluctance of potential customers to carry out medical testing. The share of annuity products in new business received premium has risen to 20.1% in 1HFY22 compared with 15.2% in 1HFY21 due to a 95% YoY rise. IPRU continues to invest in all channels and is seeing good growth in agency, direct channel including proprietary sales and online channel.

Outlook

We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on IPRU with a revised price target of Rs 836.

