App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Prudential Life; target of Rs 380: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated January 23, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on ICICI Prudential Life


9MFY19 VNB margins declined to 17.0% (-50bps vs. 1HFY19 and +50bps vs. FY18) on account of 9MFY19 APE decline of 4.2% YoY to Rs 53.4bn. Management stated that margins declined despite costs being within budget due to unexpected APE decline (2.1% YoY) in 3QFY19. This resulted in 9MFY19 cost/TWRP ratio increasing to 15.4% (+140bps YoY). We had highlighted high margin and growth expectations in our 1Q and 2Q earnings releases.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a lowered TP of Rs 380 (FY20 EV + 18.2x FY21E VNB).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 04:51 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #ICICI Prudential life #Recommendations

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.