Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 825: Emkay Global Financial

HDFC Securities research report's outlook and valuations: "The YTD EPS upgrades (consensus) have been led by mid-tiers such as Tata Elxis, Mindtree, Mastek, and Persistent Systems, ranging from 20-40 percent and, within tier 1, by Wipro (~15%). We expect the sector (coverage universe) to post 13 percent and 14.5 percent USD revenue/APAT CAGR over FY21-24E compared to 6.5/7.5 percent over the past five years. The mid-tier valuation premium relative to tier 1s may sustain, based on its relative outperformance (>500bps growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier). We roll over valuations to Sepemtember-23E and increase target multiples for most of the companies in our coverage universe. We remain broadly constructive across the sector and ahead of consensus on growth/EPS; our preferred picks are Infosys, HCLT, Mphasis and Zensar."

Emkay Global Financial's report on ICICI Bank

The RBI’s term extension for two years, instead of the general practice of a three-year extension, is in line with the valid board/shareholder approval for his appointment for a five-year period from October 15, 2018, to October 23, 2023. Thus, it should not be seen as a short-term extension by the RBI similar to RBL/DCB. Mr. Bakhshi's age is 61 years and so he is eligible to hold the MD & CEO position till the age of 70 years, as per the companies’ act/ RBI policies.. Thus, he would be eligible for at least two more term extensions beyond 2023, subject to his consent and board/shareholder approval. These term extensions will also be within the overall term cap of 15 years for non-promoter MD & CEO/WTD. Under the leadership of Mr. Bakhshi, the bank has seen a major transformation across business and financial parameters. The bank has steered well through the pandemic, building strong provision/capital buffers and is raring to go for growth with a clear focus on sustainable profitability, in our view.



Outlook

ICICI remains our top pick in the sector. Retain Buy/OW in EAP with a TP of Rs825 (2.5x Sep’23E ABV + subs value of Rs170), given its solid growth trajectory, superior core profitability, healthy capital/provision buffers, and management credibility/stability unseen in the past.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

