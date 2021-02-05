MARKET NEWS

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 630: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated January 31, 2021.

February 05, 2021 / 08:57 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ICICI Bank


ICICIBC reported a strong earnings of Rs49.4bn (PLe: Rs40.9bn) led by all round performance on core operations and slightly lower provisioning. Asset quality on pro-forma basis was quite steady with controlled slippages, maintained PCR of 77% and restructuring of 40bps of loans. BB & below rated book saw increase from 2.4% to 2.6% although overlap with pro-forma NPA or restructuring kept stress at similar levels. Collection efficiency has improved especially in retail with overdue less than 90dpd was 1% compared to 4% as higher part post morat ending has moved to either restructuring or NPA. Strong provision buffer, improving operating profitability, much better loan growth and strong deposit franchise should help ROE to sustainably improve +15% by FY23 with delta from improving credit cost outlook.


Outlook


We retain BUY with revised TP of Rs630 (from Rs616) based on 2.0x Mar FY23 with tweaks to loan growth/fees & slightly lower slippages.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 5, 2021 08:57 pm

