    Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 1043: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1043 in its research report date April 23, 2022.

    April 25, 2022 / 09:37 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on ICICI Bank


    Asset quality: Gross NPA additions amounted to Rs 42.04bn for the quarter, translating to an annualized slippage ratio of 1.9% in 4QFY22 Margin picture: NIM at 4.0% was up 4 bps QoQ, as increase in yield on advances outpaced the increase in cost of funds Asset growth: Advances grew 5.5%/17.1% QoQ/YoY driven by healthy growth in Retail, Business Banking and SME loans Opex control: Total opex de-grew/grew -0.4%/17.4% QoQ/YoY, Emp. exp. degrew/grew -2.3%/20.9% QoQ/YoY and other exp. rose 0.7%/15.7% QoQ/YoY Fee income: Fee income rose 1.7%/14.4% QoQ/YoY driven by sequential traction across fee income streams.



    Outlook


    We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on ICICI with a revised price target of Rs 1043: We value the standalone bank at 3.1x FY23 P/BV for an FY23E/24E RoE profile of 15.8/16.6%. We assign a value of Rs 174 per share to the subsidiaries, on SOTP.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Bank #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 09:37 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.