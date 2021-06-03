Buy Honeywell Automation India; target of Rs 52,407: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Honeywell Automation India

Q4 results lagged estimates as revenue booking may have been affected by supply chain disruptions. However, OPM improved y-o-y despite pressure on gross margins. Honeywell is expected to benefit from parent’s strong growth outlook for key segments, while domestic growth is expected to be driven by oil & gas, smart cities, airports and building solution segments. Company continues to generate strong cash flows, maintaining strong balance sheet.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on Honeywell Automation India with a revised price target of Rs. 52,407 factoring a marginal reduction in revised estimates.

