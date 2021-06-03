Buy Honeywell Automation India; target of Rs 52,407: Sharekhan
Sharekhan is bullish on Honeywell Automation India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 52,407 in its research report dated Jun 01, 2021.
Broker Research
June 03, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST
Sharekhan's research report on Honeywell Automation India
Q4 results lagged estimates as revenue booking may have been affected by supply chain disruptions. However, OPM improved y-o-y despite pressure on gross margins. Honeywell is expected to benefit from parent’s strong growth outlook for key segments, while domestic growth is expected to be driven by oil & gas, smart cities, airports and building solution segments. Company continues to generate strong cash flows, maintaining strong balance sheet.
Outlook
We retain a Buy on Honeywell Automation India with a revised price target of Rs. 52,407 factoring a marginal reduction in revised estimates.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Read More