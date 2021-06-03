MARKET NEWS

Buy Honeywell Automation India; target of Rs 52,407: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Honeywell Automation India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 52,407 in its research report dated Jun 01, 2021.

June 03, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Honeywell Automation India


Q4 results lagged estimates as revenue booking may have been affected by supply chain disruptions. However, OPM improved y-o-y despite pressure on gross margins. Honeywell is expected to benefit from parent’s strong growth outlook for key segments, while domestic growth is expected to be driven by oil & gas, smart cities, airports and building solution segments. Company continues to generate strong cash flows, maintaining strong balance sheet.


Outlook


We retain a Buy on Honeywell Automation India with a revised price target of Rs. 52,407 factoring a marginal reduction in revised estimates.


first published: Jun 3, 2021 10:42 am

