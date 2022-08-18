English
    Buy Honeywell Automation India target of Rs 49,750: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Honeywell Automation India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 49,750 in its research report dated August 16, 2022.

    August 18, 2022 / 06:17 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Honeywell Automation India


    Q1FY23 performance beat our expectations on all fronts. Revenue rose by ~15% y-o-y to Rs 786 crore (versus our estimate of Rs 744 crore). Operating profit growth was restricted to ~5% y-o-y to Rs 122 crore due to high input cost despite proportionate decline in staff cost and other expenses, Consequently, OPM declined by 157 bps y-o-y to 15.5% (versus our estimate of 14.5%). Net profit was up by 11% y-o-y to ~Rs. 102 crore (versus our estimate of Rs 87 crore). Supply chain disruptions faced by the industry especially for semi-conductor chip and electronics components are easing out. We believe this shall boost company’s revenue and earnings growth going forward.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 49,750 as improving growth prospects across end user industries, asset light business model, strong parentage, healthy balance sheet with cash & bank balance of Rs 2,006 crore (as on FY22) justify stock’s premium valuation.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Honeywell Automation India - 170822 - khan

    first published: Aug 18, 2022 06:17 pm
