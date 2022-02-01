MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Home First Finance Company India; target of Rs 988: Khambatta Securities

    Khambatta Securities is bullish on Home First Finance Company India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 988 in its research report dated February 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 01, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Khambatta Securities' research report on Home First Finance Company India


    Home First Finance Company India Limited (HFFC) is a technology-driven affordable housing finance company that targets first-time home buyers in the low and middle-income groups. India has a huge housing shortage and a lower percentage of home ownership than even many developing countries. The extremely low mortgage penetration levels in India compared to other countries presents a tremendous potential for growth of housing finance. With its focus on affordable housing finance, HFFC is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand in the segment, driven by favourable policy initiatives. Through its focus on technology, HFFC has built a scalable operating model, which enables expansion of operations and drive revenue growth with lower incremental costs. The digital service delivery mechanisms and operating model bring uniformity in operations, increases customer satisfaction and aids in expansion across high-growth geographies.


    Outlook


    We expect strong growth in earnings and ROE, driven by healthy expansion in HFFC’s loan book without compromising on asset quality. We initiate coverage on HFFC with a BUY based on a price target of ₹ 988 at a P/B ratio of 4.3x FY24E BVPS, informing an upside potential of 31% from current levels.


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 15:55 hrs Home First Finance Company India was quoting at Rs 765.80, up Rs 12.45, or 1.65 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 769.30 and an intraday low of Rs 755.10.


    It was trading with volumes of 7,104 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 6,207 shares, an increase of 14.45 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.53 percent or Rs 27.55 at Rs 753.35.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 919.95 and 52-week low Rs 441.00 on 08 December, 2021 and 12 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 16.76 percent below its 52-week high and 73.65 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 6,707.96 crore.


     For all recommendations reportclick here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Home First Finance Company India #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 06:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.