    Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 3109: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3109 in its research report dated July 25, 2023.

    July 26, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST
    Buy

    KR Choksey's research report on Hindustan Unilever

    HUVR reported revenue from operations of INR 1,54,960 mn in Q1FY24, delivering a 6.0% YoY/ 1.8% QoQ growth. Revenue from the Home Care segment grew by 10.0% YoY but declined by 3.8% sequentially. Beauty & Personal care segment revenue grew by 4.8% YoY/ 7.8% QoQ. Food & Refreshment segment revenue grew by 4.7% YoY and was flat QoQ. EBITDA for the quarter was at INR 36,650 mn, a growth of 7.7% YoY/ 2.5% QoQ. EBITDA margin expanded by 39 bps YoY/ 16 bps QoQ to 23.7%. Net profit was at INR 25,540 mn, a growth of 7.3% YoY but a decline of 1.8% QoQ. Adj. Net Profit grew by 8.3% YoY/ 2.8% QoQ to INR 25,910 mn.


    Outlook

    We expect Revenue/EBITDA/Adj. PAT to grow by 9.2%/ 12.9%/ 13.6% CAGR over FY23-25E. We assign a P/E multiple of 57x to the FY25E EPS of INR 54.5 to arrive at a target price of INR 3,109 per share (unchanged) with an upside of 19.4%. We maintain our rating ‘BUY’ rating on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:55 am

