Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2400: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Bank

HDFCB reported 24% YoY core PPoP growth (in-line; 21% PPoP growth on muted capital gains of INR220m), led by steady revenue growth and controlled opex. However, higher provisions (INR15.4b, 15% miss owing to a contingent provision towards an agri account) resulted in 20% YoY PAT growth.

Outlook

Operating expenses have been under control, and significant digital initiatives have led to a consistent decline in the C/I ratio to ~40%. We have built in INR240b of capital raise in FY19 and arrive at a TP of INR2,400 at 4.0x Mar-20E ABV for the bank. Maintain Buy.

