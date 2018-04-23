App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 23, 2018 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2400: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2400 in its research report dated April 21, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFCB reported 24% YoY core PPoP growth (in-line; 21% PPoP growth on muted capital gains of INR220m), led by steady revenue growth and controlled opex. However, higher provisions (INR15.4b, 15% miss owing to a contingent provision towards an agri account) resulted in 20% YoY PAT growth.

Outlook

Operating expenses have been under control, and significant digital initiatives have led to a consistent decline in the C/I ratio to ~40%. We have built in INR240b of capital raise in FY19 and arrive at a TP of INR2,400 at 4.0x Mar-20E ABV for the bank. Maintain Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #HDFC Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

