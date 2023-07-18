Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2050: Axis Securities

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Axis Securities' research report on HDFC Bank

Given Q1 is a seasonally soft quarter, HDFCB’s advances growth was flat QoQ (+1% QoQ). Credit growth was driven by the Retail (+18%/4% YoY/QoQ) and the CRB (29%/3% YoY/QoQ) segment, while the corporate book de-grew by 1% QoQ. As a merged entity, HDFCB’s advances grew by ~16% YoY. NII grew by 21%/1% YoY/QoQ and NIMs (reported) remained stable QoQ at ~4.1%. Fee income and treasury gain drove non-interest income growth of +44%/6% YoY/QoQ. Opex growth continued to remain elevated, growing at 34/4% YoY/QoQ and dragging PPOP growth. The C-I Ratio inched up to 42.8% from 40.6%/42.0% YoY/QoQ. PPOP grew by 22% YoY and remained flat QoQ. Stable credit costs of ~70bps aided earnings growth of 30% YoY, flat QoQ. Despite seasonally higher slippages from the agri book, asset quality remains steady at 1.17% vs. 1.12% QoQ. The restructured book tapered to 27bps vs. 32bps QoQ.

Outlook

We value the core book at 2.9x FY25E ABV vs. its current valuation of 2.6x FY25E ABV and assign a value of Rs 165/share to subsidiaries of the merged entity, thereby arriving at a target price of Rs 2,050/share, implying an upside of 22% from the CMP.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

HDFC Bank - 18 -07 - 2023 - axis