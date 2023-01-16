English
    Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2020: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2020 in its research report dated January 14, 2023.

    January 16, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST
     
     
    Overall loan growth was dragged lower owing to HDFCB not finding wholesale loan pricing inadequate during the quarter (2) Opex ramped up materially driven by branch openings and employee addition, among other factors (3) Asset quality outcomes remained under control as the bank largely held on contingent provisions as a matter of abundant caution.


    We reiterate BUY rating on HDFCB with a revised price target of Rs 2020


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jan 16, 2023 01:14 pm