Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1997: KR Choksey

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on HDFC Bank

NII grew to INR 1,88,727 Mn from INR 1,71,202 Mn in Q4FY22. The Core NIMs were stable at 4.0% in Q4FY22. PPoP grew 5.3% YoY at INR 1,63,570 Mn. Other income excluding trading income grew 10.6% YoY in Q4FY22. Provisions for Q4FY22 were at INR 33,124 Mn, including loan loss provisions of INR 17,782 Mn. Total provision for the quarter includes contingent provisions of INR 10,000 Mn. The credit cost for Q4FY22 stood at 0.96% vs 0.94% in Q3FY22 and 1.64% in Q4FY21. The GNPA were 1.17% in Q4FY22 vs a comparable 1.26% in Q3FY22. Total provisions were 182% of the gross NPA and NNPA for the quarter stood at 0.32% of the net advances. Net Profit stood at INR 1,00,552 Mn, an increase of 22.8% YoY on the back of lower provisions than a year-ago period. Advances as of 31st March 2022 were reported at INR 1,36,88,209 Mn with a 20.8% growth YoY. The total deposits stood at INR 1,55,92,174 Mn, a growth of 16.8% YoY as of 31st March 2022. The capital adequacy stood at 18.9% as of 31st March 2022.



Outlook

We maintain our target price at INR 1,997 per share, implying a P/ABV of 3.7x P/ABV to adj. book value of INR 538.7 per share, showing an upside of 43.1% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate our BUY rating on HDFC Bank Ltd.

More Info

At 16:01 hrs HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,343.30, down Rs 52.05, or 3.73 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,388.60 and an intraday low of Rs 1,328.00.

It was trading with volumes of 2,091,982 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 467,630 shares, an increase of 347.36 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 4.74 percent or Rs 69.50 at Rs 1,395.35.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,724.30 and 52-week low Rs 1,292.00 on 18 October, 2021 and 08 March, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.1 percent below its 52-week high and 3.97 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 744,932.52 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More