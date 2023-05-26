Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1925: Prabhudas Lilladher

Buy

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Bank

Key takeaways from HDFCB analyst day were 1) Bank would protect loan growth (1.5-2.0x of the system) irrespective of its size. 2) Deposit market share is ~10% and bank would grow by gaining market share; incremental deposit accretion (18-20% market share) may not be a challenge. 3) On NIM, bank is willing to let go volumes in case of intense competition; it sold down Rs1trn of corporate loans in FY23 to not compromise on pricing. 4) Postmerger focus would shift from product-based to customer centric. Immediate benefit of the merger would be access to 25mn HDFC group customers that do not bank with HDFCB while 60-70% of HDFC Ltd. customers do not have a liability relationship with the bank. 5) Target is to bring down cost to income to 30% over the next decade (36% on merged basis in FY23). 6) RoA postmerger would be maintained between 1.9-2.1%.

Outlook

We keep multiple unchanged at 3.0x on core FY25E ABV and retain BUY with TP of Rs1,925.

