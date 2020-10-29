172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hdfc-asset-management-co-target-of-rs-3020-kr-choksey-6035671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Asset Management Co; target of Rs 3020 KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on HDFC Asset Management Co has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3020 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

KR Choksey's research report on HDFC Asset Management Co


AUM degrew 3.2% YoY/ 0.9% QoQ to INR 3,54,400 Cr – losing market share by 80 bps to 13.2%. It is on account of loss of share in equity AUM as it gained in debt. The no. of accounts fell 2% YoY to 9.21 million. Its unique investors were at 5.5 million down by 1 million sequentially (steady share). PAT grew 12% QoQ on better yields (Revenues grew 10.9% QoQ ) and other incomes (16.1%. QoQ/122.6% YoY ) despite high opex. PAT of last year includes a one-time tax cost. Ex the same, PAT would have grown 1% YoY.


Outlook


We expect the premium valuation to continue owing to its parentage, and higher operational efficiency. We maintain our valuation of a P/E of 43x on FY22E EPS of INR 70.2 to arrive at a target price of INR 3,020 an upside of 31%. We reiterate our rating to a “BUY”.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Asset Management Co #KR Choksey #Recommendations

