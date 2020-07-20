App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Technologies ; target of Rs 765: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HCL Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 765 in its research report dated July 18, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on HCL Technologies


HCL Technologies (HCLT) reported EBITDA margin expansion (+20bp QoQ) despite the COVID-19 disruption, which is impressive. Notably, it had reported margin expansion even in 4QFY20, when most other large companies had witnessed contraction. A decent increase in net new deal wins and a robust deal pipeline (+40% QoQ) comfort us. HCLT surprised us by reinstating revenue growth (+1.5-2.5% CQGR, CC) and EBIT margin guidance (19.5-20.5%). Besides bringing back performance visibility, it further hinted that the worst was behind. We upgrade our FY21/FY22E EPS by 12-14%. Maintain Buy, as we expect HCLT to better navigate the current crisis and emerge stronger on the back of an expected increase in enterprise demand for Digital Services.



Outlook


The stock is currently trading at a modest ~12x on FY22E earnings and offers superior margin of safety. Our TP is based on ~15x FY22E EPS.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 12:28 pm

tags #Buy #HCL Technologies #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.