you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1300: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on HCL Technologies


HCLT reported USD revenue growth of 2.1% QoQ (CC growth of 3% QoQ) to USD 2,099mn (DCMe: 2,106mn) primarily driven by healthy growth in IMS & ERD services. INR revenue grew 7.1% QoQ to ` 148.6bn (DCMe: ` 147.7bn) helped by INR depreciation. EBIT margin improved 22bps QoQ at 19.9% (DCMe: 20.5%) helped by INR dep (+90bps), Productivity improvement (+80bps) which was partial offset by negative impact of Wage hike (-70bps), SG&A expense (-50bps) and others (-30bps). PAT grew by 5.2% QoQ to ` 25.2bn (DCMe: ` 25.9bn) on back of lower forex gain during the quarter.


Outlook


The management maintained its revenue guidance for FY19 at 9.5%-11.5% in CC terms which translates to 8.2%-10.2% in USD terms. HCLT expects its revenue to be at the mid-point of the guided range; we have estimated USD revenue growth of 9% in FY19 driven by healthy recovery in IMS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 24, 2018 04:00 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #HCL Technologies #Recommendations

