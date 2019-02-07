Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1260: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on HCL Technologies

HCL Tech (HCLT) posted robust revenue performance (10-qtr high QoQ) driven by strong uptick in IMS. Revenue came at USD 2,201mn, +5.6/13.0% QoQ/YoY CC, led by IMS (37.5% of rev) posting +10.4% QoQ CC on ramp-up of large deals. Revenue guidance was increased to top-end of 9.5 to 11.5% YoY band (at mid-point earlier) led by traction in organic business. EBIT% stood at 19.7%, -30bps QoQ on wage increase impact. APAT stood at Rs 26.11bn, 2.8/19.0% QoQ/YoY impacted by lower other income (forex loss of Rs 0.54bn), offset by lower ETR.

Outlook

Expect rev/EPS CAGR of 13/10% over FY19-21E factoring USD rev growth at 16.2/10.1% and EBIT% at 20.3/19.7% for FY20/21E, respectively. Valuations attractive at 11.7x FY20E, maintain BUY with TP of Rs 1,260, 14x-Dec-20E EPS.

