    Buy Harsha Engineers International; target of Rs 439: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Harsha Engineers International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 439 in its research report dated February 28, 2023.

    March 01, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Harsha Engineers International

    HARSHA is well placed for long-term growth given its 1) leadership position in the domestic and global organized bearing cages market (~50-60% share and ~6.5% share respectively), 2) long standing relationships with top bearing players, 3) excellence in tooling & customized precision engineering and 4) increasing share of higher value products in the mix. We estimate Revenue/PAT CAGR of 8.6%/25.5% over FY22-25E driven by outsourcing of cage production and localization of manufacturing in India, scale up in bronze bushings, precision stamped components and large-size cages, interest and power cost savings, and turnaround in Romania operations. The stock is currently trading at a P/E of 20.2x/16.3x on FY24/25E earnings. Initiate ‘BUY’.

    Outlook

    We initiate coverage on Harsha Engineers International (HARSHA) with a ‘BUY’ rating at a target price of Rs439, valuing it at a PE of 22.0x FY25E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Harsha Engineers International - 01 -03 - 2023 - prabhu

    first published: Mar 1, 2023 01:49 pm