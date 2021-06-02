MARKET NEWS

Buy Gujarat Gas target of Rs 666: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Gujarat Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 666 in its research report dated Jun 01, 2021.

June 02, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Gujarat Gas


We change our FY22/23E earnings by -4%/+3% to factor in near term volume impact due to pandemic concerns and even increase our FY23E estimates. We remain constructive on GGAS volume prospects as imposition of 200- 350% import duty on Chinese imports to US has helped domestic exporters in Morbi, which is India’s ceramic hub and accounts for over 60% of GGAS volumes.


Outlook


After sharp run up in stock price (up 53% in las six months) we had put the rating under review but we like the business and rate ‘BUY’ with a DCF based TP of Rs666 on rollover as we increase medium term volume and margin assumptions.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Gujarat Gas #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jun 2, 2021 04:14 pm

