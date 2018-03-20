App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 20, 2018 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Greenply Industries; target of Rs 395: Angel Broking

Angel Broking is bullish on Greenply Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 395 in its research report dated March 03, 2018.

Angel Broking's research report on Greenply Industries


Greenply Industries Ltd (GIL) manufactures plywood & allied products and medium density fibreboards (MDF). GIL offers a portfolio of residential and commercial products comprising plywood & block boards, MDF, wood floors, flush doors and decorative veneers. GIL offers wood floors under the brand name Green Floormax.


Outlook


At the current market price of `340, the stock trades at PE of 23.3x its FY2020E EPS of `14.6. We initiate coverage on GIL with Buy recommendation and Target Price of `395 (27x FY20E EPS), indicating an upside of ~16% from the current levels.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Broking #Buy #Greenply Industries #Recommendations

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

