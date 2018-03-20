Buy Greenply Industries; target of Rs 395: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's research report on Greenply Industries

Greenply Industries Ltd (GIL) manufactures plywood & allied products and medium density fibreboards (MDF). GIL offers a portfolio of residential and commercial products comprising plywood & block boards, MDF, wood floors, flush doors and decorative veneers. GIL offers wood floors under the brand name Green Floormax.

Outlook

At the current market price of `340, the stock trades at PE of 23.3x its FY2020E EPS of `14.6. We initiate coverage on GIL with Buy recommendation and Target Price of `395 (27x FY20E EPS), indicating an upside of ~16% from the current levels.

